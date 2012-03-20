The World's Largest Collection Of Lotus Cars Is About To Go Up For Sale

Lotus Eleven

Photo: via Wikipedia

There are many different types of car collectors in the world.Fans of Ferraris and Lamborghinis probably spend more time talking about their cars and wearing branded t-shirts than driving them. Porsche fans will talk about the benefits of an engine dangling over the rear axle.



And Lotus owners will spend most of their time either on the track, broken down at the side of the road, or cleaning up copious amounts of oil from the garage floor.

According to Art Daily, noted Lotus collector Olav Glasius is not tired of cleaning up oil spills, but he is hanging up his race helmet and putting the world’s largest private collection of Lotuses (Loti) up for auction.

Glasius’ collection has 24 cars which span the entire history of the Lotus marque. Included are a 1950s Lotus Eleven, a car that had numerous class victories at major endurance racing events, as well as more recent cars like the Lotus Esprit Turbo.

The cars will be auctioned off by Bonhams at the 2012 Goodwood Festival of Speed in England this July. They are expected to fetch somewhere in the $2.4 million range.

