The World's Hottest Fashion Trends Are Making You Sick

It’s not uncommon to sacrifice comfort for fashion. But wearing clothing that is too tight (i.e cinch belts, skinny jeans, and neckties) may also be putting your health at risk. Melinda Beck’s at The Wall Street Journal looked at more than half a dozen clothing styles that could lead to health problems like fainting, headaches, and back pain. Here’s a quick list of some of the biggest offenders (you can read the full article at WSJ here):
- Tight jeans: can cause nerve compression and digestive issues
- Body shapers (i.e Spanx): can reduce lung capacity leading to lightheadedness
- Tight shirt collars and neckties: can reduce circulation in the brain and lead to muscle tension in the back and shoulders
- Tight boxers/briefs: reduced sperm production
- High heels: sky-high pumps have been linked to stress fractures, ankle sprains and bunions
- Flip-flops: shoes without arch support can lead to long-term ankle and foot problems
- Heavy handbags: can cause back pain
- Tight headbands/ponytails/braids: can lead to headaches
