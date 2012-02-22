The World's Hottest Fashion Trends Are Making You Sick

Photo: Flickr/onliska

It’s not uncommon to sacrifice comfort for fashion. But wearing clothing that is too tight (i.e cinch belts, skinny jeans, and neckties) may also be putting your health at risk. Melinda Beck’s at The Wall Street Journal looked at more than half a dozen clothing styles that could lead to health problems like fainting, headaches, and back pain. Here’s a quick list of some of the biggest offenders (you can read the full article at WSJ here):



Tight jeans: can cause nerve compression and digestive issues

Body shapers (i.e Spanx): can reduce lung capacity leading to lightheadedness

Tight shirt collars and neckties: can reduce circulation in the brain and lead to muscle tension in the back and shoulders

Tight boxers/briefs: reduced sperm production

High heels: sky-high pumps have been linked to stress fractures, ankle sprains and bunions

Flip-flops: shoes without arch support can lead to long-term ankle and foot problems

Heavy handbags: can cause back pain

Tight headbands/ponytails/braids: can lead to headaches

