Introducing The World's Hottest Billionaire Offspring

Photo: Fernando Leon/Getty Images
These dashing youths are not only attractive, but as the children of the world’s wealthiest people, they are also devastatingly rich.Having billionaire parents has its perks, from $60 million weddings to private yachts.
But while some of these heirs have become famous in their own rights as models and businessmen, others have have stayed out of the spotlight, focusing on charity or private work.
Sir David Barclay, #358 on the Forbes list, is worth $3.2 billion
Sofia Barclay, 23, is the granddaughter of David Barclay, media and real estate tycoon, estimated to be worth a combined $3.2 billion with her twin brother Frederick.
This beautiful heiress splits her time between London and New York City and attended Westminster School in London.
Sofia has said that she has always wanted to be an actress and has attempted to pursue her career in New York City. Considering her beauty and familial wealth, she should not have much of a problem.
Mukesh Ambani, #19 on the Forbes list, is worth $22.3 billion
The 20-year-old is currently a Sophomore at Yale and the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani, an oil tycoon and India's richest man.
At 16, Forbes put Isha at number 2 on their list of heiresses, noting that by then she already had an $80 million share in her father's company, Reliance Industries.
Isha has now grown out of the braces and glasses of her teens and is not only an accomplished pianist, but a student leader in New Haven.
Richard Branson, #255 on the Forbes list, is worth $4.2 billion
The son of Virgin mogul Richard Branson could very well pose as a double for his father, but he does far more than hide in Sir Richard's shadow.
Sam, 26, who graduated from St. Edwards in Oxford, has expressed an interest in becoming a documentary filmmaker and has mostly shied away from the public. However, the young heir is a known friend of Prince Harry.
A few years ago, Sam spent three months trekking across the Arctic and recently set up his own production company.
It is no surprise that the Virgin heir is frequently listed as one of Britain's most eligible bachelors.
Michael Bloomberg, #20 on the Forbes list, is worth $22 billion
Georgina is the daughter of Michael Bloomberg, who is not only New York City's mayor but the 20th richest person in the world. Georgina, the 'rebellious' Bloomberg, has shunned the political and business world of her family to become a professional equestrian.
Over the last few years, Georgina has written two novels for young adults centered around competitive horse racing with characters that appear to be based on both her and Mayor Mike.
Beyond being an avid Knicks fan and a member of a number of charity organisations, Georgina is dating baseball player Justin Dalles.
Amancio Ortega, #5 on the Forbes list, is worth $37.5 billion
This Spanish beauty is the daughter of Amancio Ortega, the founder of the global fashion firm Inditex, who Forbes says is the fifth richest man in the world.
rumours have it that Marta, 28, is being groomed by her father to one day take over the international fashion company that owns the Zara retail chain.
However, Marta has been given no easy path and started at the bottom where she stocked shelves and dealt with customers. This may be hard work, but considering her father is worth $37.5 billion, it's probably worth it.
Marta is also an avid equestrian and recently married Spanish equestrian star Sergio Alvarez Moya.
Vasily Anisimov, #330 on the Forbes list, is worth $3.4 billion
Once deemed the 'Russian Paris Hilton' by New York magazine, this 26-year-old is an heiress to her father's quickly increasing metals fortune.
A graduate of New York University, Anna is well known on New York's social scene. But now she hopes to pursue an acting career in Hollywood, and recently listed her Manhattan apartment for $50 million, five times what she paid for it in 2004.
After getting married to film producer Peter Schafer in 2010, Anna's interest in acting grew and she has had a few small film roles.
Lakshmi Mittal, #21 on the Forbes list, is worth $20.7 billion
Vanisha, 31, is the daughter of the world's foremost steel magnate, Lakshmi Mittal.
A graduate of Cornell university, Vanisha has been highly involved with securing real estate investments across the globe and taking key roles in her father's business.
Nonetheless, the Indian heiress definitely benefits from having one of the richest fathers in the world. For her 2004 marriage to investment banker Amit Bhatia, her father threw her a $60 million wedding, considered one of the most lavish in recent history.
Larry Ellison, #6 on the Forbes list, is worth $36 billion
David Ellison, 29, is the movie star son of Larry Ellison, the co-founder and CEO of Oracle Corporation.
With the financial backing of his father, David has attempted to become highly involved in Hollywood as both a producer and actor, and starred in the 2006 flop Flyboys.
However, David has recently garnered significant attention for his production company Skydance, which has backed such hits as True Grit and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol.
Assumed heir of a family fortune currently estimated at $36 billion, David is also an accomplished aerobatic pilot.
Bernard Arnault, #4 on the Forbes list, is worth $41 billion
As Head of Communications for Louis Vuitton, Antoine Arnault is seemingly being groomed to follow in the steps of his father Bernard, CEO of the massive luxury company LVMH.
At 34, the Frenchman is on the older side of our list, but age does not seem to be an issue for Natalia Vodianova, Antoine's Russian model girlfriend.
Beyond frequently being known as a 'boss' of the fashion world, Antoine enjoys a life of luxury on yacht rides along the coast of Corsica and is ranked as a professional poker player. With the net worth of his father at an estimated $41 billion, he can probably afford the vacation time.
Five of her relatives are worth $1.9 billion or more and are ranked by Forbes
The 28-year old is the heiress to the multi-billion dollar Hearst Corporation and graduated from Boston College with a major in art history. Although her parents may not be on the billionaire list, Amanda has five different Hearst family relatives ranked amongst the world's richest.
Amanda's great-grandfather is frequently cited as the creator of modern tabloid journalism, but Amanda tends to stay out of the spotlight herself. However, about a decade ago Harper's Bazaar published an article claiming the heiress spends $136,000 on herself annually, a figure she vehemently denies.
Beyond the wealth, Amanda has modelled for Tommy Hilfiger and is the founder of Friends of Finn, an organisation dedicated to the closing of puppy mills.
Currently, Amanda is an associate market editor at Marie Claire.
Ralph Lauren, #122 on the Forbes list, is worth $7.5 billion
This stunning Duke graduate is the only daughter of legendary fashion icon Ralph Lauren.
Although she could have easily rested on the laurels of her father, Dylan went out and became a successful businesswoman in her own right. Inspired by Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Dylan created Dylan's Candy Bar, the international and widely successful confectionery chain.
Dylan, 38, is married to hedge fund manager Paul Arrouet and recently came out with a book entitled Unwrap Your Sweet Life.
Vladmir Potanin, #46 on the Forbes list, is worth $14.5 billion
The 28-year old Russian bombshell is the daughter of Vladmir Potanin, the metals and media magnet who owns Russian versions of MTV, VH1 and Cosmopolitan magazine.
Beyond just being rich and beautiful, Anastasia was a world champion in aquabiking, which is essentially competitive jet skiing.
The heiress is also a very good skier, in part thanks to the indoor slope her father built for her at his home in Moscow.
After breaking her leg, Anastasia has quit aquabiking to pursue a career in sports management.
Bernard Ecclestone, #418 on the Forbes list, is worth $2.8 billion
Petra, 23, is the daughter of Bernard Ecclestone, CEO of Formula One and perhaps the most glamorous heiress on our list.
As we've reported before, Petra lives quite the luxurious lifestyle with multiple million-dollar estates across the world, including the former Spelling estate, once the most expensive home in America, for which she paid $85 million.
It is no surprise that Petra is a former model, but this heiress is a working girl as well. As an ambassador for the Meningitis Trust and an aspiring fashion designer with multiple lines, Petra proudly boasts about working 8 hour days.
Nevertheless, Petra's recent wedding cost £12 million with performances by Eric Clapton, The Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta; nothing big compared to Bernie's $2.8 billion net worth.
Marc Lasry, #960 on the Forbes list, is worth $1.3 billion
Emma Lasry, 19, is the daughter of Marc Lasry, manager of hedge fund Avenue Capital Group.
As we reported back in 2010, Emma is an aspiring singer and made headlines when she released her first music video, 'Closet Bitch' on YouTube. The video became an internet sensation, but not for the best reasons; online commenters took it as a prime example of another spoiled Wall Street heiress taking advantage of her father's deep pockets (it didn't help that Khloe Kardashian was paid to be in the video).
Now the video is down, but Emma seems to have continued working towards her dream of becoming a star by occasionally posting videos of her singing online.
Paul Tudor Jones II, #330 on the Forbes list, is worth $3.4 billion
As we've reported before, Caroline Jones, daughter of BVI Global Fund manager Paul Tudor Jones II is not only beautiful, she is a surprisingly talented singer/songwriter as well.
Caroline, 21, is not yet a household name but the folk artist has been working quite hard to change that as of late, performing at numerous high schools and universities as part of her 'All Aboard' tour.
Coming from such a luxurious background seems to have its perks as Caroline has recorded with former Sony Music Entertainment head Tommy Mottola and played alongside Paul Simon and Dave Matthews last month in her hometown of Greenwich, Connecticut.
Beyond all the touring and recording, the starlet hopeful is currently studying creative writing at New York University.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.