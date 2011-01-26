The World’s Highest Restaurant Opens In Dubai

Another record has been set in Dubai with the opening of the world’s highest restaurant inside the towering Burj Khalifa. The At.mosphere restaurant is a brand new luxury dining facility located on the 122nd level of the world’s tallest building.



The restaurant, which offers stunning views of Dubai’s modern cityscape, can accommodate up to 210 guests and features an upscale lounge, private dining rooms, and display cooking stations.

The menu emphasises healthy eating with simple dishes made from fresh ingredients.

The Burj Khalifa opened last year and has quickly grown into a bustling lifestyle destination in downtown Dubai.

The tower is already home to some other “world’s highest” titles, including the highest swimming pool, night club, and mosque.

Source: BTN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.