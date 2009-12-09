The 10 Countries Most Likely To Default

Dubai’s economic meltdown was a warning sign of further sovereign default troubles for other governments.



CMA, a credit information specialist, tracks the world’s most volatile sovereign debt issuers according to percentage changes in their 5 year Credit Default Swaps.

On top of their list for the greatest sovereign risks are countries from the former Russian Eastern Bloc, conflict-torn nations, and an oil-rich dictatorship.

See the next round of governments to go bankrupt >

