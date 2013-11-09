The World's Greatest Facial Hair

Many men will neglect their razors for No Shave November or try a new look for Movember, but the guys seen here are taking stylised facial hair to a whole new level.

The 2013 World Beard and Moustache Championships were held Nov. 2 outside Stuttgart, Germany and officially crowned the globe’s best facial hair in eighteen different categories. Among those honored were the world’s top Fu Manchus, musketeers, full beard Garibaldis, and Hungarian mustaches.

More than 300 people from around the world competed in the showcase. Beard Team USA took home 16 trophies overall, including six first-place winners.

Check out some of the glorious mugs, below.

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle Armin Bielefeldt of the U.S.

Michaela Rehle / Reuters Daniel Lablor of the U.S. poses with his one-of-a-kind freestyle moustache.

Michaela Rehle / Reuters American Justin Kellermeier shows off his beard, a masterpiece that takes him more than 5 hours to style.

Michaela Rehle / Reuters American Michael Johnson won second place for his imperial partial beard.

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle Frazer Coppin of Britain

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle Gerhard Knapp of Germany

