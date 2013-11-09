The World's Greatest Facial Hair

Madeline Stone

Many men will neglect their razors for No Shave November or try a new look for Movember, but the guys seen here are taking stylised facial hair to a whole new level.

The 2013 World Beard and Moustache Championships were held Nov. 2 outside Stuttgart, Germany and officially crowned the globe’s best facial hair in eighteen different categories. Among those honored were the world’s top Fu Manchus, musketeers, full beard Garibaldis, and Hungarian mustaches.

More than 300 people from around the world competed in the showcase. Beard Team USA took home 16 trophies overall, including six first-place winners.

Check out some of the glorious mugs, below.

Beard awardREUTERS/Michaela RehleArmin Bielefeldt of the U.S.
World beard champs star moustacheMichaela Rehle / ReutersDaniel Lablor of the U.S. poses with his one-of-a-kind freestyle moustache.
World beard champs Justin KellermeierMichaela Rehle / ReutersAmerican Justin Kellermeier shows off his beard, a masterpiece that takes him more than 5 hours to style.
World Beard champs winner imperial beardMichaela Rehle / ReutersAmerican Michael Johnson won second place for his imperial partial beard.
BeardREUTERS/Michaela RehleFrazer Coppin of Britain
BeardREUTERS/Michaela RehleGerhard Knapp of Germany
World Beard Championships combo photoMichaela Rehle / Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.