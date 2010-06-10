Huge Job Gains Re-Energize The World's Fulcrum Economy

Australia recently refrained from increasing its key interest rate, aborting what had been one of the world’s leading rising interest cycles.



The economic rebound down under seemed to be losing steam, and just yesterday there were further signs of strain for Australian consumers via weak sentiment data. Given that Australia had been one of the nations to lead the global recovery out of the recent crisis, a slow down here warned of upcoming weakness elsewhere. Note Australia is a leveraged play on what happens in China.

Yet the latest Australian jobs data argues that slow down fears might be overblown. Australian employment increased by 29,600 jobs in May, extending the nation’s well established trend of job gains and re-energizing the bulls.

SMH:

The strength of the economy was underlined by a hefty 36,400 increase in full-time jobs, which offer better pay and security, and a massive 2.9 per cent rise in hours worked to a record.

…

The latest gains meant employment had now risen by 284,000 since August, taking the total in work over 11 million for the first time. Of that increase, 224,000 were full-time jobs.

Unemployment has dropped from 5.8 per cent since August, and would have fallen further if not for a rapidly growing population leading to more people looking for work.

Leading employment growth in the past year was the professional, scientific and technical sector, followed by administration, wholesale, education and hotels.

The Australian market was up over 1% and the Aussie dollar strengthened as shown below in a Finviz chart. Australian interest hikes are back on the radar, despite being recently discounted by the market due to slow down fears.

