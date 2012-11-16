South Korea Is Opening The World's First Toilet Theme Park

If you have not yet made vacation plans for the coming year, the city of Suwon in South Korea would like you to consider a visit to their new Restroom Cultural Park, also known as the “World’s First Toilet Theme Park.” Seriously.
The park has a museum showing the development of the toilet through history, painting of toilets, and sculptures showing people… well… you know.
Why would a town, any town, build a theme park dedicated to toilets? The BBC’s Lucy Williamson explains:
