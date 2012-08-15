The World's First Floating Golf Course Should Be Completed By 2015

The Maldives will soon be home to a $520 million floating golf course on the Indian Ocean. The design should be completed by 2015, according to The Daily Mail.



Rising sea levels are threatening many of the islands in the Indian Ocean, including the Maldives. As a result, the small island nation is looking to create floating developments to circumvent the rising sea levels.

The world’s first floating golf course, which will be built on floating platforms, is one of the first major construction projects to make that transition. The golf course will have 18 holes (built on different floating platforms), an underwater clubhouse and two luxury hotels. Underwater tunnels will connect the holes and facilities together. It will all be developed by the Dutch Docklands.

The artificial islands will be built in India or the Middle East, and then towed to the Maldives.

