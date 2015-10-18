22 crazy pictures of micro-apartments around the world

Humanity is moving into cities, but the Earth isn’t getting any bigger.

That means our apartments are getting smaller, and our living arrangements denser.

Some people jump the shark and get roommates to avoid such close quarters. Others, due to poverty or personal obligations, have no choice but to accept their circumstances.

We don’t know how they do it, but somehow they make it work.

Wang Cunchun, 90, lives with his 60-year-old son in a 107-square-foot apartment in Shanghai, China. China's largest developer China Vanke showcases a micro-apartment at the Pearl River Delta Real Estate Fair in Guangzhou province. In space-deprived China, tiny is the new big. Like in all tiny apartments, efficient storage keeps the room from feeling too constricting. The Burger family from Los Angeles, California, gets ready in a converted garage in wife Elizabeth Burger's mother's home. The family lost their home in 2009 and was forced to sell all their possessions. Dharavi, a locality in the direct middle of Mumbai, India, is one of the largest slums in Asia. More than a million people live there. The rent for a 100-square-foot home ranges from $0.04 per square foot to $0.06 per square foot. In a 60-square-foot apartment in Hong Kong, a mother spends $487 a month to house herself and her son. By comparison, Jon-Christian Stubblefield lives in a 200-square-foot palace in Seattle, Washington. A few miles away, Seungchul You agrees his one-room, 200-square-foot apartment suits his needs just fine. However, both men would probably bristle at the idea of one apartment in Warsaw, Poland. At its narrowest point, it's just 36 inches wide. It's the home of Israeli writer Edgar Keret, who visits Warsaw twice a year. Keret designed the apartment to commemorate his parents' family, who died in the Holocaust during World War II. Kong Kyung-soon, 73, lives in a cramped apartment with just 21 square feet of living space, not including the area for her toilet and hot plate. She lives next to the posh Gangnam suburb, in Seoul, South Korea. With rent costing $150 a month, the units are comprised of just two wooden panels set together. Residents are just steps from shopping and financial districts. Hundreds of elderly men, such as Kong Siu-Kau, live in these conditions. In one such building, up to 12 men can live together in tightly packed cages. The conditions are squalid. There are bed bugs and putrid smells. Until the Hong Kong government acknowledges the danger of the conditions, however, the best former residents can do is protest. The cages are where many will live out their remaining years.

