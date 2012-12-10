These Are The World's Booziest Vacation Destinations

This purpose built resort town ('Established in 1972' quip the souvenir baseball caps) to the north of the Riviera Maya is a haven for cocktails and debauchery.

Most of the big hotels sit between sea and lagoon on a narrow, 15-mile strip known as the Zona Hotelera.

It's not all about drinking your weight in tequila, however.

The resort can be used as a gateway for trips to deserted beaches and Mayan ruins, as Telegraph Travel's Nigel Tisdall discovered last year.