These Are The World's Booziest Vacation Destinations

This week a judge in Toronto ordered a travel agency to refund 19 holidaymakers after their trip to the Riviera Maya in Mexico was ruined by urinating Canadian students celebrating spring break.The March holiday is traditionally a time of excessive merriment for North American scholars, and Mexico’s Caribbean coast attracts thousands of revellers.
Here we look at other sozzled spots you might want to avoid on your next wedding anniversary.
This purpose built resort town ('Established in 1972' quip the souvenir baseball caps) to the north of the Riviera Maya is a haven for cocktails and debauchery.
Most of the big hotels sit between sea and lagoon on a narrow, 15-mile strip known as the Zona Hotelera.
It's not all about drinking your weight in tequila, however.
The resort can be used as a gateway for trips to deserted beaches and Mayan ruins, as Telegraph Travel's Nigel Tisdall discovered last year.
Unless you're a spotty teenager, there's very little to like about Magaluf (or Shagaluf, as it's often called).
Expect greasy spoons, football fans, and streets lined with the detritus from the night before.
It's a shame really, because much of Mallorca (especially towns like Valldemossa, in the interior) is well worth exploring.
Germans are the world's second-biggest beer drinkers (only the Czechs knock back more), so any holiday there is likely to be punctuated with large jugs of frothy goodness.
The country is renowned for its beer festivals, of which Oktoberfest is by far the most popular.
Gamblers in Vegas are usually treated to unlimited free alcohol.
Which may explain why most visitors come back poorer than when they arrived, and why the city has made it onto this list.
This correspondent spent two weeks in Kavos after leaving school.
It was 13 nights too many.
A sweaty hell-hole of super-sized cocktails, kebabs, foam parties and heavy-handed police.
A wonderful capital that's occasionally spoiled by enthusiastic stag parties in search of cheap beer.
Another Med resort where the clubs are loud, the drinks free and the teenage antics fruity.
The Dutch capital is another stag do favourite.
Maybe it has something to do with the Heineken factory, the coffeeshops, and the red light district. Maybe.
This Cretan resort has featured in countless warts-and-all documentaries, and was where the boys from The Inbetweeners decided to go for their end of school blow-out.
Russians are the fourth heaviest drinkers in the world (after Moldovans, Czechs and Hungarians) -- vodka, of course, is the tipple of choice.
South Beach in Miami is a magnet for partying celebrities, as Gareth Wyn Davies discovered when he visited the city earlier this year.
Prior to the Sixties Benidorm was a quaint fishing village.
Today it is dominated by high-rise hotels and boozing Britons, and is considered by many to be the birthplace of package tourism.
Another favourite for grooms-to-be, Tallinn offers cheap beer by the bucketload.
There's also a pretty old town, open air museum, and a number of historic churches -- not to mention the wonderfully named Kiek in de Kok fortification.
While much of Ibiza has gone upmarket, San Antonio remains the place to go for a no-nonsense week of sun and sangria.
The 'West End' -- a strip of bars around Calle Santa -- is the epicentre.
The Irish have a reputation for heavy drinking, and visitors to Temple Bar in Dublin -- the city's most lively district -- will understand why.
The Cypriot resort has been a popular destination for partying since the Nineties.
The Square, in the centre of town, is where to find the most popular clubs.
