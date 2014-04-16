The World's Biggest Rock Band, AC/DC, Could Call It Quits As Early As Today

The end of AC/DC? History says no. Picture: Getty Images

Here’s a story you may have read before – the world’s biggest rock band may finally be pulling the plug.

AC/DC, the legendary Australian hellraisers who’ve sold more than 200 million albums in the past 40 years, may announce today whether their run has ended.

That may be due to the alleged poor health of founding guitarist and songwriter Malcolm Young, who actually was sick in 2012 but may have stabilised.

So that’s a lot of “mays” – but we’re talking about a band that’s ridden through dozens of these crises, both real and imagined.

Here’s the latest set of rumours which has AC/DC’s legions of fans on edge:

Malcolm Young is back living in Australia due to poor health

He has a blood clot on his brain

He’d “forgotten how to play” when the band caught up late last year for 40th anniversary show rehearsals

Plans to record a new album in Vancouver in May have been put on hold

In February, lead singer Brian Johnson told a Florida radio station “One of our boys was pretty ill.”

“We didn’t like to say anything, and we’re very private about things like this, so we didn’t wanna say anything. And he’s a very proud man.”

Fans assumed the member in question was Malcolm Young.

The yesterday came the news from Melbourne’s 3AW Showbiz commentator Peter Ford said the band may never perform or record again.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald:

Ford’s initial source is believed to have been an anonymous caller to Perth’s 6PR on Monday, who claimed the band had made a pact that no member of AC/DC would be replaced (although several members have been replaced over time, including the late lead singer Bon Scott, replaced with Brian Johnson in 1980) and that the son of a ”particularly ill member” had told him ”AC/DC may well be over”.

Ford followed his comments up later with this tweet:

@katie18O there is some quite sad detail about it all, that I will not be reporting on, but the band/management may choose to reveal this — Peter Ford (@mrpford) April 14, 2014

Since then, Ford has engaged in a public Twitter battle with the author of The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, Jesse Finke, during which he claims to have never made any mention of illness as the reason behind the break-up.

Finke said the rumours have “been around for years” and Ford and other speculators should leave it up to AC/DC to decide when any personal news should break.

@mrpford @ACurrentAffair9 AC/DC deserves respect. They are entitled to make an announcement on their own terms. You've shown no respect. — AC/DC The Youngs (@JesseFink) April 15, 2014

Melbourne’s Cherry Bar, located in the recently named AC/DC Lane, has claimed AC/DC’s unofficial Australian representatives, Alberts, will make a statement today.

