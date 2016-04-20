The world's biggest plane is coming to Perth next month to deliver mining equipment

The world’s largest plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, is set to land in Perth next month.

The Ukraine-built six-engine, 600 tonne plane is delivering a 117-tonne power generator from the Czech Republic to a mining company in Western Australia. Logistics company DB Schenker would not reveal to Business Insider who the client was.

To put the size of the aircraft in perspective, it has twice the wing area of a Boeing 747 and can fly 4000 kilometres before needing to refuel — the only one of its kind in the world.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya is also famous for once transporting a space shuttle on its roof.

Now the aircraft is used as a commercial freighter to assist with worldwide ultra-heavy cargoes and humanitarian relief work for the past three decades.

Originally the plane, which was designed and developed in the 80s, was to touch down in Australia in mid-April but DB Schenker revised date to May 15.

Here’s a look at the size comparison.

