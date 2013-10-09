The World's Biggest News Site, Britain's Daily Mail, Takes A Step Closer To Opening An Australian Edition

The Mail’s UK website this morning.

Britain’s Daily Mail looks closer to following through on its plans to start an Australian edition, first announced last year.

The Mail is the world’s biggest news website, surpassing The New York Times in visits early last year.

ITJourno reported this morning that the domain mailonline.com.au has been registered in Australia, and is redirecting to the Mail Online’s home page. The trademark “Daily Mail Australia” has also been registered.

The Mail — a provocative conservative tabloid which drew fire in the UK recently for suggesting that British Labor leader Ed Miliband’s father’s following of Marxism should “disturb everyone who loves this country” — will join a string of global news brands, including Business Insider, that have started operations in Australia.

The Guardian launched an Australian edition this year, and digital giant Buzzfeed hired a local editor last month. Two years ago it was reported The Huffington Post also had an Australian edition planned for this year, but those plans appear on hold while the site launches in Japan and Brazil. The US website, now owned by AOL, established a UK edition in 2011.

Australia is a natural target for English-language global digital brands looking to extend their reach. There are existing audiences familiar with global brands, the economy is comparatively robust and there is high internet penetration and world-leading take-up rates of smartphones and tablets.

Business Insider, founded by Henry Blodget, launched its Australia edition in April this year. Last month saw the launch of an edition in India, and there are plans for three more international sites.

Allure Media, Business Insider Australia’s publishing company, also publishes Australian editions of the POPSUGAR network of celebrity and lifestyle sites, and technology websites Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku.

There’s more at influencing.com.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.