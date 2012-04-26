The World's Biggest McDonald's Will Be Built In London For The 2012 Olympics

Photo: Ben Hider/Getty Images

The biggest McDonald’s on the planet is being built in London ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games, which kick off in the UK capital on July 27.The sprawling restaurant will open for six weeks during the competition, and is to be located in Stratford, east London.



It will have seating for 1,500 customers and employ more than 2,000 staff, and is expected to dish out more than 50,000 Big Mac burgers and 180,000 portions of fries while its doors are open, according to The Daily Mail.

Two thousand staff will serve an anticipated three million customers at the branch, which is half the length of an American football field and built of recyclable materials.

Employees were selected through X-Factor style auditions across the UK, with more than 12,000 hopefuls applying to work at the restaurant and three other branches planned for the Olympic site, The Mirror reports.

The contestants were judged on how well they flipped burgers, cooked fries, served ice cream and interacted with customers.

The London 2012 Olympics will be the ninth games where McDonald’s has been the competition’s official restaurant and the only branded food retailer serving up meals for the athletes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.