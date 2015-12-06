24 incredible underground attractions to visit in your lifetime

Shutterstock/Fotos593 The Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira, Colombia, sits 590 feet below the surface.

Some of the world’s most breathtaking travel destinations may be hidden in the ground beneath your feet.

While some are man-made constructions, others are fascinating natural wonders that have been formed over the course of thousands of years.

We’ve put together a list of 24 subterranean attractions to visit in your lifetime, from a 10,000-year-old cave in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to a town that built a library, church, bar, and homes underground.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.