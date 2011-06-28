The World's Best Skylines

Julie Zeveloff
chongqing

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Empire State Building, the Burj Khalifa, and the Sydney Opera House are just some of the iconic buildings that make the world’s greatest skylines what they are.Building data website Emporis recently ranked cities around the world based on the visual impact of their skylines using a formula that assigns points based on floor count.

Here are the 25 most impressive skylines in the world, according to that list. Let us know if you agree or disagree in the comments.

#25 Miami

Population: 413,201

Area: 92 km²

Buildings: 295

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#24 Recife, Brazil

Population: 1,533,580

Area: 217 km²

Buildings: 1,103

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#23 Jakarta

Population: 9,341,400

Area: 661 km²

Buildings: 388

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#22 Buenos Aires

Population: 2,965,403

Area: 200 km²

Buildings: 1,709

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#21 Osaka

Population: 2,598,589

Area: 220 km²

Buildings: 1,463

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#20 Macao, China

Population: 453,733

Area: 21 km²

Buildings: 564

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#19 Mumbai

Population: 11,914,398

Area: 621 km²

Buildings: 1,216

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#18 Rio de Janeiro

Population: 6,093,472

Area: 1,182 km²

Buildings: 2,564

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#17 Kuala Lumpur

Population: 1,800,674

Area: 244 km²

Buildings: 548

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#16 Beijing

Population: 7,746,519

Area: 16,808 km²

Buildings: 899

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#15 Shenzhen, China

Population: 1,245,000

Area: 2,020 km²

Buildings: 357

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#14 Chongqing, China

Population: 6,300,000

Area: 82,403 km²

Buildings: 538

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#13 Toronto

Population: 2,503,281

Area: 630 km²

Buildings: 1,849

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#12 Moscow

Population: 10,443,000

Area: 1,081 km²

Buildings: 3,267

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#11 Guangzhou, China

Population: 6,560,500

Area: 7,434 km²

Buildings: 503

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#10 Tokyo

Population: 8,653,000

Area: 621 km²

Buildings: 2,702

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#9 Bangkok

Population: 7,587,882

Area: 1,569 km²

Buildings: 786

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#8 Dubai

Population: 1,954,000

Area: 3,885 km²

Buildings: 564

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#7 Shanghai

Population: 9,145,711

Area: 6,639 km²

Buildings: 990

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#6 Seoul

Population: 10,331,244

Area: 616 km²

Buildings: 2,877

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#5 São Paulo

Population: 10,990,249

Area: 1,523 km²

Buildings: 5,667

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#4 Singapore

Population: 4,351,400

Area: 710 km²

Buildings: 4,366

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#3 Chicago

Population: 2,853,114

Area: 589 km²

Buildings: 1,124

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#2 New York

Population: 8,391,881

Area: 800 km²

Buildings: 5,919

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

#1 Hong Kong

Population: 6,943,600

Area: 1,053 km²

Buildings: 7,685

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Points per Building:
12 to 19 floors = 1 point
20 to 29 floors = 5 points
30 to 39 floors = 25 points
40 to 49 floors = 50 points
50 to 59 floors = 100 points
60 to 69 floors = 200 points
70 to 79 floors = 300 points
80 to 89 floors = 400 points
90 to 99 floors = 500 points
100+ floors = 600 points

Source: Emporis

Looking to travel?

Check out the best cities for single guys to visit >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.