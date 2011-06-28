The World's Best Skylines

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Empire State Building, the Burj Khalifa, and the Sydney Opera House are just some of the iconic buildings that make the world’s greatest skylines what they are.Building data website Emporis recently ranked cities around the world based on the visual impact of their skylines using a formula that assigns points based on floor count.



Here are the 25 most impressive skylines in the world, according to that list. Let us know if you agree or disagree in the comments.

#25 Miami Population: 413,201 Area: 92 km² Buildings: 295 Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures. Points per Building:

12 to 19 floors = 1 point

20 to 29 floors = 5 points

30 to 39 floors = 25 points

40 to 49 floors = 50 points

50 to 59 floors = 100 points

60 to 69 floors = 200 points

70 to 79 floors = 300 points

80 to 89 floors = 400 points

90 to 99 floors = 500 points

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #24 Recife, Brazil Population: 1,533,580 Area: 217 km² Buildings: 1,103

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #23 Jakarta Population: 9,341,400 Area: 661 km² Buildings: 388

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #22 Buenos Aires Population: 2,965,403 Area: 200 km² Buildings: 1,709

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #21 Osaka Population: 2,598,589 Area: 220 km² Buildings: 1,463

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #20 Macao, China Population: 453,733 Area: 21 km² Buildings: 564

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #19 Mumbai Population: 11,914,398 Area: 621 km² Buildings: 1,216

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #18 Rio de Janeiro Population: 6,093,472 Area: 1,182 km² Buildings: 2,564

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #17 Kuala Lumpur Population: 1,800,674 Area: 244 km² Buildings: 548

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #16 Beijing Population: 7,746,519 Area: 16,808 km² Buildings: 899

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #15 Shenzhen, China Population: 1,245,000 Area: 2,020 km² Buildings: 357

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #14 Chongqing, China Population: 6,300,000 Area: 82,403 km² Buildings: 538

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #13 Toronto Population: 2,503,281 Area: 630 km² Buildings: 1,849

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #12 Moscow Population: 10,443,000 Area: 1,081 km² Buildings: 3,267

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #11 Guangzhou, China Population: 6,560,500 Area: 7,434 km² Buildings: 503

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #10 Tokyo Population: 8,653,000 Area: 621 km² Buildings: 2,702

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #9 Bangkok Population: 7,587,882 Area: 1,569 km² Buildings: 786

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #8 Dubai Population: 1,954,000 Area: 3,885 km² Buildings: 564

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #7 Shanghai Population: 9,145,711 Area: 6,639 km² Buildings: 990

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #6 Seoul Population: 10,331,244 Area: 616 km² Buildings: 2,877

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #5 São Paulo Population: 10,990,249 Area: 1,523 km² Buildings: 5,667

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #4 Singapore Population: 4,351,400 Area: 710 km² Buildings: 4,366

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #3 Chicago Population: 2,853,114 Area: 589 km² Buildings: 1,124

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #2 New York Population: 8,391,881 Area: 800 km² Buildings: 5,919

100+ floors = 600 points Source: Emporis #1 Hong Kong Population: 6,943,600 Area: 1,053 km² Buildings: 7,685

