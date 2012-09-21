10 Gorgeous Roads For The Drive Of A Lifetime

Imagine a stunning road that leaps from island to island, across 42 bridges over the unbelievably blue ocean. Built in 1938 along the course of an old railroad that was destroyed by a hurricane, this road may be old but it's stunningly well-kept and an absolute pleasure to drive through.

It's essentially a five hour drive over water and if you manage to coincide a part of your trip with a sunrise or sunset, chances are you'll just end up wishing you could cruise along this road forever! The only downside? If you happen to be here in holiday season, the traffic might bother a few but for the most part, the scenery is so spectacular there's no road rage here and being stuck hardly feels like a prison.