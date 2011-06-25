The World's Best Motivational Videos To Pull You Out Of Every Rut Imaginable

One of the great challenges in selling, and indeed in business in general, is keeping yourself motivated. I’ve learned over the years that many top performers use motivational books and tapes to keep themselves in the right attitude for success.

However, I believe that motivational videos are even more effective because they communicate through both your eyes and your ears. Here are the 10 best motivational videos of all time, in my opinion. Nine are serious; one is funny. Watch all 10 and I guarantee that you’ll be massively more motivated to succeed than you were before you started.

#10: Be Great, Powerful Beyond Measure

#9: Overcoming Adversity

This one is particularly good if you're having problems in the workplace.

#8: Rocky Balboa

Seeing the words and hearing them at the same time really drives the point one home on this one.

#7: Life = Risk

This is the video to watch if you're feeling under-appreciated.

#6: Don't Bully

I liked this one because it was made by a bunch of kids to motivate other kids. Great to see such creativity, and heart, among people so young.

#5: Elements of Greatness

This is the kind of thinking that I always wanted to hear from my managers… but seldom received, alas…

#4: Nothing is Impossible

This one is a bit long and starts slow, but has a huge payoff.

#3: What Drives You To Succeed?

#2: We're All In This Together

A reminder that you're not alone.

#1: The Motivation Fairy

And, finally, something from the crown prince of Motivation, Scott Adams! Note: the motivational part comes at the end.

