The World's Best Home For Football Fans Goes On Sale

Green Bay resident Dick Vandermause is selling his house.Unlike a lot of Americans in similar positions right now, we think he’ll find a buyer fast.



Why?

Vandermause’s house is probably the world’s best home for a NFL fan.

The league’s most storied franchise, the Green Bay Packers, play their games in a stadium right on the otherside of Vandermause’s backyard fence.

Players, coaches and TV announcers come by after games to say “hi.” The super awesome pre-game flyovers always go right over the house.

Vandermause got the house 49 years ago.

How much?

“$11,700,” he tells CBS 58.

“It was $10,500 but I said we gotta have brick.”

So there's house for sale in Green Bay. From the front it's just a normal looking ranch-style house with brick. There's a basement. But go through this door into the backyard… …and bam! What a view! The owners bought the lot, the empty one in this pic, 49 years ago. Here's what the view looked like then. Owner Dick Van Der Moss says Packers players and coaches swing by after games to say hi. All the pre-game flyovers go straight over the house. Highway to the danger zone! There's an awesome view of Lambeau Field out this window Here's the number for the real estate agent, if you're interested.

