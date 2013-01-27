These Are The 9 Best First Class Seats In The World

Photo: Emirates

In recent years, flying first class has lost its luxury luster, to the point where we’re not even sure if it’s still worth the money.But for those who are set on having the best at 30,000 feet, it’s good to know which airlines to choose.



For 15 years, the World Travel Awards have been selecting the “World’s Leading Airline” for flying first class.

Etihad Airlines has won every year since 2008, including 2012. But the eight other nominees have great things to offer as well.

You’d be hard-pressed to find better service, better food, or more comfortable settings than in the first class cabins you’re about to see.

American Airlines This airline offers the industry's first swivel seats in its first class section, making face-to-face interaction much easier. The 6' 6' seats aboard American have dropdown armrests and recline fully flat. British Airways Each first class suite aboard British Airways comes with a private wardrobe. It was also the first airline to offer electronic blinds onboard a commercial aircraft. Cathay Pacific Airways All dishes aboard Cathay are made to order, representing an array of Asian and international cuisine. For entertainment, passengers can select from more than 100 movies, 500 TV shows, and 22 radio channels -- in 10 languages -- to watch on their personal screen. There are only six to nine first class seats -- suites, really -- aboard each of Cathay's jets. Emirates With some of the newest planes in the sky, Emirates offers an onboard shower spa along with private suites. Onboard lounges are a special treat aboard Emirates, allowing fellow travellers to socialize or just stretch their legs. Etihad Airways On Etihad flights, first class is called 'diamond class.' The airline seeks to reflect the best of Arabian hospitality. In-flight chefs are recruited from some of the world's best restaurants. Each of the seats includes a luxurious flatbed seat. At the touch of a button, it shifts into a 6' 8' bed. Korean Air Each first class sleeper seat aboard Korean comes with a personal 23-inch LCD monitor. Through cameras installed aboard the airline, passengers have access to special views of the sky on their personal monitors. Malaysia Airlines Passengers can find linen towels, cologne, aftershave, and other accoutrements in the lavatories. Malaysia provides all of its passengers on overnight flights with cotton pajamas. Qatar Airways A 10-course meal is served to first class passengers. It includes caviar, lobster, Arabic mezzas, and fine chocolate. Along with a personal TV with an array of channels, passengers can choose from a list of fine wines and champagnes. Singapore Airlines Each spacious bed aboard this airline comes with an exclusive turn down service. The seats are 35 inches wide, and upholstered in fine-grained leather with mahogany wood trim.

