The World's Best Business Schools

Business Insider’s exclusive ranking of the top full-time MBA programs in the world:

1. Harvard Business School

2. Stanford Graduate School of Business

3. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

5. University of Chicago (Booth)

6. Columbia Business School

7. Northwestern University (Kellogg)

8. INSEAD (Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires)

9. Dartmouth College (Tuck)

10. London School of Economics

11. London Business School

12. Yale School of Management

13. New York University (Stern)

14. University of California – Berkeley (Haas)

15. Duke University (Fuqua)

16. Purdue University (Krannert)

17. University of Michigan (Ross)

18. University of Virginia (Darden)

19. Cornell University (Johnson)

20. IMD (IMD (International Institute for Management Development, Lausanne)

21. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)

22. University of Oxford (Saïd)

23. IESE Business School (University of Navarra)

24. Thunderbird School of Global Management

25. University of Texas – Austin (McCombs)

26. University of California – Los Angeles (Anderson)

27. HEC Paris (École des Hautes Études Commerciales)

28. University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

29. Georgetown University (McDonough)

30. Indiana University (Kelley)

31. University of Notre Dame (Mendoza)

32. ESADE (Escuela Superior de Administración y Dirección de Empresas)

33. IE Business School (Instituto de Empresa)

34. Babson College (Olin)

35. University of Southern California (Marshall)

36. Vanderbilt University (Owen)

37. University of Toronto (Rotman)

38. Emory University (Goizueta)

39. University of Western Ontario (Ivey)

40. Queen’s School of Business (Canada)

41. Brigham Young University (Marriott)

42. University of Illinois – Urbana Champaign

43. Southern Methodist University (Cox)

44. Boston University School of Management

45. Georgia Institute of Technology College of Management

46. Ohio State University (Fisher)

47. Washington University – St. Louis (Olin)

48. Michigan State University (Broad)

49. University of Rochester (Simon)

50. University of Minnesota (Carlson)

