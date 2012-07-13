The World's Best Airlines Are All From Asia Or The Middle East

Airlines from Asia and the Middle East occupy the top 10 positions in this year’s ranking of service standards from industry pollster Skytrax, stretching their lead over carriers from more mature economies.



Qatar Airways Ltd. was ranked world No. 1 for the second year running in a poll of 18 million airline passengers at 246 airlines conducted in the 12 months through June. Qantas Airways Ltd. and Air New Zealand Ltd., the only operators from outside the two regions to feature in the top 10 in the 2011 survey, slipped to 15th and 17th.

The survey covers indicators including the quality of seats, food and in-flight entertainment. The awards were handed out at the Farnborough air show near London today.

Asian carriers occupy the next four spots after Qatar and six of the top 10, while the No. 1 European carrier is Deutsche Lufthansa AG in 14th place. Delta Air Lines Ltd. places highest among U.S. majors in 57th.

The top-ranked operator from outside Asia and the Middle East was Virgin Australia Ltd., part-owned by Richard Branson, in 12th. Virgin America Ltd., in which the U.K. billionaire also has a stake, was the U.S. No. 1 in 26th, while Air Canada was placed highest for North America as a whole in 19th.

Branson’s Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. was ranked in 50th spot, below mainline European rivals including British Airways – – placed 28th — KLM (34th) and Air France (48th).

South Korea’s Asiana Airlines Inc. ranked No. 2 in the Skytrax survey, with Singapore Airlines Ltd. No. 3, Hong Kong- based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. No. 4 and Japan’s All Nippon Airways Co. in fifth.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways placed fifth, Turk Hava Yollari AO or Turkish Airlines was seventh and Emirates of Dubai placed eighth. Thai Airways International Pcl was ninth and Malaysian Airline System Bhd. 10th. The top-placed carrier from mainland China was Hainan Airlines Co. in 20th.

–Editor: Benedikt Kammel

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Jasper in Farnborough via [email protected]

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.