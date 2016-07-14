The world's 88 best restaurants for wine lovers

What makes a good restaurant varies by diner — for most, obviously, it’s all about the food. Others may value service, and others again ambiance.

But for many, the wine list is as important as the menu.

Wine Spectator recently announced their 2016 Restaurant Awards for just that kind of diner. They have been honouring restaurants with incredible wine lists since 1981, and have compiled a list of 88 Grand Award winners this year. According to Wine Spectator, “The Grand Award is looked at as more of a club than a ranking.”

Here are this year’s club members:

’21’ Club — New York, New York

A Voce Columbus — New York, New York

Acquerello — San Francisco, California

Addison — San Diego, California

Antica Bottega Del Vino — Verona, Italy

Atrio — Cáceres, Spain

Aureole Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

Aux Beaux Arts — Macau, China

Bern’s Steak House — Tampa, Florida

Billy Crews Dining Room — Santa Teresa, New Mexico

Blackberry Farm — Walland, Tennessee

Blantyre — Lenox, Massachusetts

Bleu Provence — Naples,Florida

Blue Hill At Stone Barns — Pocantico Hills, New York

Canlis — Seattle, Washington

Capo — Santa Monica, California

Clos Maggiore — London, England

Commander’s Palace — New Orleans, Louisiana

Crabtree’s Kittle House Inn — Chappaqua, New York

Daniel — New York, New York

Del Posto — New York, New York

Delmonico Steakhouse — Las Vegas, Nevada

Don Alfonso 1890 — Macau, China

Element 47 — Aspen, Colorado

Eleven Madison Park — New York, New York

Emeril’s New Orleans — New Orleans, Louisiana

Enoteca Pinchiorri — Florence, Italy

Epicure — Paris, France

Flagstaff House Restaurant — Boulder, Colorado

Geranium — Copenhagen, Denmark

Graycliff Restaurant — Nassau, Bahamas

HMF at The Breakers — Palm Beach, Florida

Il Poeta Contadino — Alberobello, Italy

Jean-Georges — New York, New York

Joël Robuchon Restaurant — Las Vegas, Nevada

La Ciau Del Tornavento — Cuneo, Italy

La Pergola — Rome, Italy

La Toque — Napa, California

Le Louis XV Alain Ducasse — Monte Carlo, Monaco

Le Taillevent — Paris, France

Les Amis — Singapore

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon — Hong Kong, China

Marcello’s La Sirena — West Palm Beach, Florida

Murray Circle Restaurant — Sausalito, California

Nice Matin — New York, New York

Opus Restaurant On Prince Arthur — Toronto, Canada

Palais Coburg — Vienna, Austria

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Dallas — Dallas, Texas

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston — Houston, Texas

Patina — Los Angeles, California

Pearl & Ash — New York, New York

Per Se — New York, New York

Picasso — Las Vegas, Nevada

Post Hotel Dining Room — Lake Louise, Canada

Print Hall — Western Australia, Australia

RN74 — San Francisco, California

Restaurant 301 At The Hotel Carter — Eureka, California

Restaurant Gary Danko — San Francisco, California

Restaurant Guy Savoy — Las Vegas, Nevada

Restaurant Jörg Müller — Sylt-Westerland, Germany

Restaurant Latour — Hardyston, New Jersey

Restaurante Rekondo — San Sebastián, Spain

Robuchon Au Dôme — Macau, China

Rockpool Bar & Grill Sydney — New South Wales, Australia

Royal Mail Hotel — Victoria, Australia

Saison — San Francisco, California

Sierra Mar — Big Sur, California

Spago Beverly Hills — Beverly Hills, California

Spruce — San Francisco, California

Studio — Laguna Beach, California

The American Hotel — Sag Harbour, New York

The Angus Barn — Raleigh, North Carolina

The French Laundry — Yountville, California

The Greenhouse — London, England

The Inn At Little Washington — Washington, Virginia

The Modern — New York, New York

The Pluckemin Inn — Bedminster, New Jersey

The Plumed Horse — Saratoga, California

The Restaurant At Meadowood — St. Helena, California

The Stonehouse — Santa Barbara, California

The Village Pub — Woodside, California

Topper’s At The Wauwinet — Nantucket, Massachusetts

Tour D’Argent — 15 Paris, France

Tribeca Grill — New York, New York

Tru — Chicago, Illinois

Valentino — Santa Monica, California

Via Allegro Ristorante — Etobicoke, Canada

Wild Ginger — Seattle, Washington

