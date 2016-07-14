The world's 88 best restaurants for wine lovers

Flickr/johnjohPriorities.
What makes a good restaurant varies by diner — for most, obviously, it’s all about the food. Others may value service, and others again ambiance.
But for many, the wine list is as important as the menu.
Wine Spectator recently announced their 2016 Restaurant Awards for just that kind of diner. They have been honouring restaurants with incredible wine lists since 1981, and have compiled a list of 88 Grand Award winners this year. According to Wine Spectator, “The Grand Award is looked at as more of a club than a ranking.”
Here are this year’s club members:
- ’21’ Club — New York, New York
- A Voce Columbus — New York, New York
- Acquerello — San Francisco, California
- Addison — San Diego, California
- Antica Bottega Del Vino — Verona, Italy
- Atrio — Cáceres, Spain
- Aureole Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada
- Aux Beaux Arts — Macau, China
- Bern’s Steak House — Tampa, Florida
- Billy Crews Dining Room — Santa Teresa, New Mexico
- Blackberry Farm — Walland, Tennessee
- Blantyre — Lenox, Massachusetts
- Bleu Provence — Naples,Florida
- Blue Hill At Stone Barns — Pocantico Hills, New York
- Canlis — Seattle, Washington
- Capo — Santa Monica, California
- Clos Maggiore — London, England
- Commander’s Palace — New Orleans, Louisiana
- Crabtree’s Kittle House Inn — Chappaqua, New York
- Daniel — New York, New York
- Del Posto — New York, New York
- Delmonico Steakhouse — Las Vegas, Nevada
- Don Alfonso 1890 — Macau, China
- Element 47 — Aspen, Colorado
- Eleven Madison Park — New York, New York
- Emeril’s New Orleans — New Orleans, Louisiana
- Enoteca Pinchiorri — Florence, Italy
- Epicure — Paris, France
- Flagstaff House Restaurant — Boulder, Colorado
- Geranium — Copenhagen, Denmark
- Graycliff Restaurant — Nassau, Bahamas
- HMF at The Breakers — Palm Beach, Florida
- Il Poeta Contadino — Alberobello, Italy
- Jean-Georges — New York, New York
- Joël Robuchon Restaurant — Las Vegas, Nevada
- La Ciau Del Tornavento — Cuneo, Italy
- La Pergola — Rome, Italy
- La Toque — Napa, California
- Le Louis XV Alain Ducasse — Monte Carlo, Monaco
- Le Taillevent — Paris, France
- Les Amis — Singapore
- L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon — Hong Kong, China
- Marcello’s La Sirena — West Palm Beach, Florida
- Murray Circle Restaurant — Sausalito, California
- Nice Matin — New York, New York
- Opus Restaurant On Prince Arthur — Toronto, Canada
- Palais Coburg — Vienna, Austria
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Dallas — Dallas, Texas
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston — Houston, Texas
- Patina — Los Angeles, California
- Pearl & Ash — New York, New York
- Per Se — New York, New York
- Picasso — Las Vegas, Nevada
- Post Hotel Dining Room — Lake Louise, Canada
- Print Hall — Western Australia, Australia
- RN74 — San Francisco, California
- Restaurant 301 At The Hotel Carter — Eureka, California
- Restaurant Gary Danko — San Francisco, California
- Restaurant Guy Savoy — Las Vegas, Nevada
- Restaurant Jörg Müller — Sylt-Westerland, Germany
- Restaurant Latour — Hardyston, New Jersey
- Restaurante Rekondo — San Sebastián, Spain
- Robuchon Au Dôme — Macau, China
- Rockpool Bar & Grill Sydney — New South Wales, Australia
- Royal Mail Hotel — Victoria, Australia
- Saison — San Francisco, California
- Sierra Mar — Big Sur, California
- Spago Beverly Hills — Beverly Hills, California
- Spruce — San Francisco, California
- Studio — Laguna Beach, California
- The American Hotel — Sag Harbour, New York
- The Angus Barn — Raleigh, North Carolina
- The French Laundry — Yountville, California
- The Greenhouse — London, England
- The Inn At Little Washington — Washington, Virginia
- The Modern — New York, New York
- The Pluckemin Inn — Bedminster, New Jersey
- The Plumed Horse — Saratoga, California
- The Restaurant At Meadowood — St. Helena, California
- The Stonehouse — Santa Barbara, California
- The Village Pub — Woodside, California
- Topper’s At The Wauwinet — Nantucket, Massachusetts
- Tour D’Argent — 15 Paris, France
- Tribeca Grill — New York, New York
- Tru — Chicago, Illinois
- Valentino — Santa Monica, California
- Via Allegro Ristorante — Etobicoke, Canada
- Wild Ginger — Seattle, Washington
