The world's 8 worst guns ever

The LeMat grapeshot revolver.

The LeMat grapeshot revolver is another great idea for the battlefield that suffered from poor execution. Designed as a cavalry weapon late in the US Civil War, the LeMat revolver stored 9 pistol rounds in a revolver set up, with an additional barrel and single shotgun shell in the middle.

The user would toggle the movable firing pin to select which round they wanted to fire. While it was a great idea in theory, in practice the guns proved to be poorly made.

The weight of the second barrel made these pistols unwieldy, and when the Civil War ended they were soon forgotten.

Country: United States

Entered service: 1856

Type: Handgun

Range: 164 feet

Capacity: 9 rounds

Source: 'The World's Worst Weapons'