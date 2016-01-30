The world's 8 worst guns ever

In “The World’s Worst Weapons,” Martin Dougherty details the long history of over-ambitious, under-achieving weapons that failed to hit their mark.
From brass knuckle-knife-revolvers to rocket propelled ammunition, we’ve described the nine worst guns ever produced.
Unfortunately the St en gun MK II tended to misfire frequently. Furthermore, there were reports of the gun's bullets bouncing off of targets.
'At a time when Britain faced invasion and vast numbers of weapons were needed, the Sten was quick and easy to put together, and it was a lot better than nothing,' Dougherty wrote.
Country: United Kingdom
Entered service: 1940
Type: Submachine gun
Range: 230 feet
Capacity: 32 rounds
Source: 'The World's Worst Weapons'
One glaring problem with the bazooka was the massive flare it created when fired, which both exposed the shooters position and shot dust, debris, and flames back at the soldier firing the weapon. Later versions of the bazooka included a back blast shield.
'The best thing about the bazooka was that it formed the basis for better weapons that came along later,' Dougherty wrote.
Country: United States
Entered service: 1942
Type: Unguided antitank weapon
Range: Under 500 feet
Capacity: Single shot rocket launcher/ 3.5 pound explosive
Source: 'The World's Worst Weapons'
The LeMat grapeshot revolver is another great idea for the battlefield that suffered from poor execution. Designed as a cavalry weapon late in the US Civil War, the LeMat revolver stored 9 pistol rounds in a revolver set up, with an additional barrel and single shotgun shell in the middle.
The user would toggle the movable firing pin to select which round they wanted to fire. While it was a great idea in theory, in practice the guns proved to be poorly made.
The weight of the second barrel made these pistols unwieldy, and when the Civil War ended they were soon forgotten.
Country: United States
Entered service: 1856
Type: Handgun
Range: 164 feet
Capacity: 9 rounds
Source: 'The World's Worst Weapons'
The Krummlauf looks like a good idea, if only the physics from Elmer Fudd cartoons held true in real life.
This gun was meant to shoot around corners with its curved barrel, between 30 and 45 degrees, and a mounted periscope sight on a fairly standard assault rifle.
After much time and money spent tinkering with the design, it was deemed too expensive and unsuccessful to produce on a larger scale.
Country: Nazi Germany
Entered service: 1945
Type: Longarm
Range: 6,561 feet
Capacity: 30 rounds
Source: 'The World's Worst Weapons'
In 1915 at the height of World War I, France's Chauchat light machine gun exemplified everything a light machine gun should not be.
The weapon was both poorly manufactured to the point that it kicked like a mule. The firing mechanism frequently jammed, and even when it did work perfectly, the gun's 20-round capacity was inadequate for combat.
Country: France
Entered service: 1915
Type: Support weapon
Range: 3,280 feet
Capacity: 20 rounds
Source: 'The World's Worst Weapons'
The Gyrojet pistol was one of the most creative ideas in modern history of firearms.
Gyrojet pistols used rocket propulsion to fire its ammunition. However, the guns were terribly inaccurate and were therefore discontinued.
Country: United States
Entered service: 1965
Type: Handgun
Range: 165 feet
Capacity: 6 rounds
Source: 'The World's Worst Weapons'
At the beginning of the 20th century, inventors tried to create a self-loading pistol. Eventually, the Colt M1911 would become the standard, but before that, many mistakes, like the Mars pistol were made.
The Mars was very complicated to operate and ejected used cartridges directly into the shooters face.
'About 80 were made, after which the Mars quite rightly faded from the scene,' Dougherty wrote.
Country: United Kingdom
Entered service: 1900
Type: Handgun
Range: 131 feet
Capacity: 6 rounds
Source: 'The World's Worst Weapons'
Perhaps no other gun on this list over promises and underperforms like the Apache pistol. This pistol appears to combine the effective ingredients of a knife, brass knuckles, and a small calibre revolver into a neat, fold-out package.
In practice none of the three components of the weapon deliver.
The brass knuckle component works well enough, but the knife is thin and flimsy on its hinge. The revolver, with virtually no barrel to speak of, is terribly under-powered and inaccurate.
Additionally, because of the unguarded trigger, the user is likely to accidentally fire the weapon often.
Country: United States
Entered service: 1880
Type: Personal defence
Range: Close combat
Source: 'The World's Worst Weapons'
