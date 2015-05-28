The World's 50 Best Restaurants List has taken some major restaurants down a peg

The annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants List won’t be published until next Monday, but today we have spoilers.

Sponsored by San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna and voted upon by an international jury of chefs, critics, and food world luminaries, the list has just named 2015’s top 51-100 restaurants in the world — aka the runners up to the forthcoming top 50.

But for some chefs and restaurateurs, the precursor to the top 50 brought defeat.

Courtesy of Daniel Krieger Daniel Boulud’s flagship restaurant fell off the top 50 list.

Last year Daniel Boulud’s eponymous New York City restaurant,Daniel, was ranked number 40, but this year the French fine dining institution plummeted to number 80.

California chef David Kinch’s Manresa, too, has been knocked from its perch, falling from the number 62 spot to the absolute bottom, number 100.

Making the list for the first time at number 49 last year, chef Daniel Patterson’s San Francisco restaurant, Coi, slipped to the 75th spot.

David Chang’s Momofuku Ko only fell one step behind, from 69th to 70th.

Abroad, some very heavy hitters lost their footing.

Kathy YL Chan Le Louis XV has a ‘tower of butter’ cart. So how, we ask you, could it be listed at number 82?

Paris’ L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon was demoted from number 35 to number 63; San Sebastian’s Martin Berasategui — which holds three Michelin stars — dropped from 31st to 63rd; and Monte Carlo’s culinary crown jewel, Alain Ducasse’s Le Louis XV, fell from 56 to 82.

Montreal finally got the respect it deserves.

Somehow one of the world’s hottest food towns has never had a restaurant featured on the top 50 or 51-100 list. Thanks to the maniacally delicious Joe Beef, in this year at number 81, the city now has official bragging rights.

Facebook/Joe Beef Congrats to Joe Beef for putting Montreal on the world’s culinary map!

And five New York and California restaurants inched upward.

In New York, every Wall Streeter’s favourite sushi restaurant, Masa, reentered the list for the first time since 2009, claiming the 94th spot; The Nomad climbed up a rung, from number 68 to number 67; and Noho’s small but mighty Estela hit the list for the first time ever in the 90th spot.

Over on the west coast, Napa’s stunningly beautiful The Restaurant at Meadowood rose from number 80 to number 72, and San Francisco’s Saison — at number 56, up from 69 last year — has the distinction of being the top North American restaurant on the 51-100 list.

The real news will come next week, though. Can René Redzepi’s Noma be unseated? The Copenhagen juggernaut has been the number one restaurant in the world for four out of the past five years.

