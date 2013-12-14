12 Police Cars So Awesome You'll Want To Get Arrested [PHOTOS]

Gone are the days when cops roll around town in beat up Crown Victorias. Today, you can find police officers patrolling the streets in everything from Lamborghinis to Aston Martins. Even the more run-of-the-mill Fords look impressive.

We’ve rounded up the craziest, most impressive police cars from around the world. Some of them are so awesome, we’d consider getting arrested just to take a ride in the back seat.

In 2008, the Italian automaker gave a Gallardo LP560-4 (pictured above) to the Italian State Police. It came with gun racks and a video recording system, according to Autoblog.

The Brits kept things domestic when they added seven specially-equipped Jaguar XF to their fleet. The 3.0-liter diesel engine that sends the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds and gets an impressive 34.5 miles per gallon, according to Motor Authority.

In 2012, Ford introduced the new Police Interceptor sedan and SUV. They’re certified for rear-end crashes at 75 mph, and the front doors come with ballistic panels to protect the occupants from gunfire.

UK police used this 1985 Land Rover Defender to keep criminals in line.

Here in the U.S., cops get their hands on some pretty good rides. Police in Rehoboth, Massachusetts get around town in a Hummer H1:

And their colleagues in Hopkinton, Rhode Island have a Humvee:

But no place on Earth does crazy police cars like Dubai. The city’s police force has a Chevy Camaro, with a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 426 horsepower.

And a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG worth about $US200,000. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds.

They have their own Lamborghini, an Aventador.

Then there’s the $US550,000 Ferrari FF, with a 208 mph top speed.

It can’t be too bad to spend your patrol in a Bentley Continental GT.

Aston Martin made only 77 units of its One-77 supercar, so it’s an especially impressive addition to the fleet. That may make it the world’s most impressive police car.

