The World's 11 Best Luxury Spas

Looking to plan a luxurious spa getaway? Is money no object? Well, those of you lucky enough to shell out big bucks for fancy ways to relax should check out Vanity Fair‘s picks for the world’s 11 top spa destinations, summarized below. Everyone else, you’ll have to make do with cheap booze and cigarettes. (Why 11? Who knows? Maybe they have a Spinal Tap complex.)



Vanity Fair:

Amangani. Just outside Jackson, Wyoming.

The Spa at Gleneagles by ESPA. Auchterarder, Scotland

Miraval Tucson. Catalina, Arizona.

Cygalle Healing Spa. La Romana, Dominican Republic.

Chakra Spa by Sundãri. Osaka, Japan.

The Spa at the Bulgari Hotel. Milan, Italy.

COMO Shambhala Retreat at Parrot Cay. Turks and Caicos.

Chiva-Som. Hua Hin, Thailand.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental. Prague.

The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg. Williamsburg, Virginia.

Remède Spa. St. Regis hotel in Singapore

