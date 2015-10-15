The world's 10 cushiest first class plane cabins

Flying might consist of long hours, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a miserable experience.

AirlineRatings.com rates airlines on everything from the level of comfort they provide to passengers to how safe their carriers are, and they recently ranked the top ten airlines with the best first class cabins.

With lavish amenities that include multi-room apartments, double beds, and plush bedding, passengers can kick back and relax on their next flight.

Keep scrolling to see which airlines made the list.

Emirates

Emirates’business class cabins come complete with a seat that converts into a fully flat bed and includes a mattress, privacy doors that allow for unwinding, a personal mini bar, an array of complimentary wine, champagne, and cocktails, and ambient lighting to allow for relaxation.

On longer flights, take advantage of the onboard shower spa equipped with Bvlgari toiletries and the onboard lounge that is available to first and business class guests for having a drink and meeting fellow passengers.

Finally, getting in and out of the airport is easy with a compliment chauffeur that is provided to business class passengers.

Etihad

With Etihad Airways, guests are first greeted curbside at the airport by a Porter and a Concierge and taken to a dedicated check-in reception. Afterwards, they can relax in the Etihad First Class Lounge or go for a massage at the Six Senses Spa.

The cabins come with Poltrona Frau leather seats, ambient lighting, personal wardrobes, and a chilled drinks cabinet. Guests who are looking for the ultimate experience in luxury can stay in The Residence — an upper-deck cabin on Etihad A380s complete with a living room, a separate double bedroom, an ensuite shower room, a personal butler, and a chef to cook whatever passengers desire.

Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines’JAL SKY SUITE 777s are made with woodgrain interior and leather seating to ensure a cosy atmosphere. The suites include customised airweave bedding, a retractable privacy partition, and 23-inch personal TV screens.

Meals are prepared by an array of chefs including Chef Yamamoto, chef to the three-star Michelin restaurant Ryugin, and include both contemporary Western cuisine and traditional Japanese dishes. Passengers can even book their meals with a chef beforehand and their meal will be waiting for them when they fly.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa’sfirst class suites are simple and sophisticated. They come with lie-flat beds complete with a mattress topper, pillow, and duvet, ergonomically shaped seats, and in-flight entertainment options that come in up to eight different languages.

First class passengers are also treated to wines selected by renowned sommelier Markus Del Monego and a caviar service that makes for a decadent meal.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlineshas new first class seats that feature a fixed-back sell design with curved side panels that allow for added privacy. With a width of 35 inches and a bed length of 82 inches, passengers have space to relax.

Ambient mood lighting, pajamas, and bedroom slippers help to get a restful sleep and each seat comes with a vanity corner and mirror to allow for freshening up on long flights.

Qantas

Passengers booking Qantas’s international first class suite can unwind in a 6.5-foot-long lie-flat bed that comes with a plush sheepskin mattress and controls at the end of the armrest that allow for moving the seat, leg rest, and for lumbar positioning. The space also features an ottoman for hosting guests during the flight.

Dining options include an eight-course tasting menu or an a la carte menu designed by Chef Neil Perry and selections from Qantas’s award-winning wine list.

Swiss

Swiss International Air Lines’first class armchairs are available on long-haul flights and can be turned into a lounge armchair, a table for two, or a 6.5-foot-long bed with mattress and privacy walls.

Passengers are given pajamas by Zimmerli of Switzerland and toiletry bags that contain socks, eye masks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, ear plugs, and high-quality products by Swiss luxury brand La Prarie.

Korean Air

Korean Air’sfirst class cabins come with a variety of seat options. The Kosmo Suites 2.0 includes a sliding door that is see-through on the inside, a 9.4-inch partition, and a 79-inch seat. The Kosmo Suites are 26.5 inches wide and come with adjustable back support, a footrest, and one-touch controls to change positions.

There is also the Kosmo Sleeper — a 78-inch-long lie-flat bed — and the Sleeper Ottoman, which includes a 180-degree on B777-300, A330-300, and A330-200 aircrafts. Seats come with personal LCD screens, individual readings lamps, and complimentary noise-cancelling headphones.

All Nippon Airways

ANA (All Nippon Airways) offers first class passengers a cabin that is more like a private room with comfortable seating, a large adjustable dining table with wood tones, an adjustable cocktail table, and plenty of storage space. Besides the jacket and shoe storage, there is also additional storage space underneath the seat’s ottoman for baggage and multiple compartments for smaller items.

Seats come with two LED personal lights, international telephones with personal satellites to make calls in privacy, a do not disturb light for when you want to get some rest, a USB port, and a 23-inch LCD wide-screen monitor.

Thai Airways

Thai Airways’ Royal First Class begins with a hostess who treats passengers to a flute of chilled champagne and caviar. Seats on the Airbus A380s and newly remodeled Boeing 747s include semi-private suites that are almost 8 feet long with a seat width of 23 inches on the 747s and 27 inches on the Airbus A380s.

Seats convert into 180-degree lie-flat beds, in-flight entertainment systems boast 23-inch flat screes with over 300 programs, and passengers can relax with a full body massage at the Royal First Lounge of Bankgkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport before their flight.

