The world's 10 busiest airports

Created by Jishai Evers at Dadaviz, the graphic below depicts the world’s ten busiest airports. It’s interesting to note that four are located in the US.

The largest in the world, determined by the total number of passengers in transit, is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which has handled 96,178,899 passengers this year to date.

