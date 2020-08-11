More than 20 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images

There were more than 20 million confirmed global coronavirus cases reported as of Monday.

Over 733,900 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide.

The US accounts for 25% of the world’s cases with more than 5 million recorded.

As of Monday, more than 20 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, according to John Hopkins University.

Worldwide, 20,004,254 COVID-19 cases have been recorded with over 733,900 deaths. The new record comes just six weeks after the world passed 10 million coronavirus cases on June 28.

“Behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering,” World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a conference on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US reported its lowest number of new cases with less than 47,000 in around a week. However, it still leads the world in the number of reported cases with 25% of global infections. The country has recorded over 5 million infections with 163,400 deaths.

“Every life lost matters. I know many of you are grieving and that this is a difficult moment for the world. But I want to be clear, there are green shoots of hope and no matter where a country, a region, a city or a town is – it’s never too late to turn the outbreak around,” Tedros said.

