The world sees Putin as the most influential person

Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin departs after speaking to the media with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Parliament on February 17, 2015 in Budapest, Hungary.

The man who launched the internet into a frenzy after a mysterious 10-day absence, illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea, engineered a civil war in Ukraine, and just solid advanced missile systems to Iran has been voted the world’s most influential person by TIME readers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the indisputable top spot in the annual TIME 100 poll, which includes the most influential people from politics, entertainment, business, technology, science, and religion.

Putin, who outpaced leaders like President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, and China’s Xi Jinping, was surrounded at the top of the list with entertainers.

Here’s the top 26 (and here is the full list):

1. Vladimir Putin

2. CL of 2NE1

3. Lady Gaga

4. Rihanna

5. Taylor Swift

6. Emma Watson

7. Dalai Lama

8. Malala Yousafzai

9. Beyonce

10. Pope Francis

11. Barack Obama

12. Michelle Obama

13. Nicki Minaj

14. Jimmy Fallon

15. Benedict Cumberbatch

16. Sam Smith

17. Lupita Nyong’o

18. Mark Zuckerberg

19. Jon Stewart

20. Oprah Winfrey

21. Harper Lee

22. Xi Jinping

23. Bashar Assad

24. Katy Perry

25. Angela Merkel

26. Madonna

