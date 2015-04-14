The world sees Putin as the most influential person

The man who launched the internet into a frenzy after a mysterious 10-day absence, illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea, engineered a civil war in Ukraine, and just solid advanced missile systems to Iran has been voted the world’s most influential person by TIME readers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the indisputable top spot in the annual TIME 100 poll, which includes the most influential people from politics, entertainment, business, technology, science, and religion.
Putin, who outpaced leaders like President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, and China’s Xi Jinping, was surrounded at the top of the list with entertainers.
Here’s the top 26 (and here is the full list):
1. Vladimir Putin
2. CL of 2NE1
3. Lady Gaga
4. Rihanna
5. Taylor Swift
6. Emma Watson
7. Dalai Lama
8. Malala Yousafzai
9. Beyonce
10. Pope Francis
11. Barack Obama
12. Michelle Obama
13. Nicki Minaj
14. Jimmy Fallon
15. Benedict Cumberbatch
16. Sam Smith
17. Lupita Nyong’o
18. Mark Zuckerberg
19. Jon Stewart
20. Oprah Winfrey
21. Harper Lee
22. Xi Jinping
23. Bashar Assad
24. Katy Perry
25. Angela Merkel
26. Madonna
