The world reacts in solidarity with France

The horrific news that around 150 people in Paris have been murdered by gunmen in multiple attacks on Friday night, French time, has shocked a world getting all too used to terror attacks.

While political leaders have expressed their condolences and determination to tackle global terrorism, small gestures of solidarity have begun to emerge across the planet, with the American buildings turning on the tricolore – the blue, white and red of the French flag, most notably, the new One World Trade Centre in New York, rebuilt on the site of the World Trade Centre destroyed in a terrorist attack in 2001.

One World Trade lit in blue, white and red in solidarity with the people of France. pic.twitter.com/pq9A5K3qsr — ABC News (@ABC) November 14, 2015

The Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas lights itself in the colors of the French flag to honor victims in Paris pic.twitter.com/TsU9WUikkD — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) November 14, 2015

Convention Centre Dublin in the French colours as mark of respect #JeSuisParis #Dublin God bless everyone involved pic.twitter.com/GpU4lf2phe — Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) November 14, 2015



And after the Twitter fan account paying tribute to the mysterious British artist Banksy put up this image of the Eiffel Tower turned into a peace sign, it’s been widely shared on social media, including nearly 63,000 retweets.

