The World Of Clowns on the Web

On April 15th, Google celebrated the famous Charlie Chaplin with a homepage doodle. The doodle paid homage to Chaplin with a catchy video highlighting some of the work of the famous clown.



Charlie Chaplin captivated us with his performance in eight feature length films of comedic gold. The Google doodle not only brought back fond memories for many of us, but additionally, the doodle creatively baked in a reference to Google. During the first scene, Charlie Chaplin is scene reading a Google newspaper.

Charlie is one of many famous clowns who, long after their passing, continue to entertain us today. And while today’s world is mostly focused on stand-up and acting comedians, in the old days comedians were often referred to as clowns.

Some of the most famous clowns in history include Abbott and Costello, The Three Stooges, Red Skelton, and of course Charlie Chaplin. And while these performers are no longer seen in the everyday media, the web can allow us to enjoy information, stories, and videos involving these famous clowns. The web is also an oyster of information and motivation for those interested in becoming a clown.

Those who can never get enough of the famous Charlie Chaplin will be intrigued by charliechaplin.com. The website has a filmography, biography and shopping section, along with a community allowing others to participate. Our property, Clown Ministry, provides articles and information on several famous clowns including Bozo The Clown. The website also highlights clown skits detailing several funny acts.

Even though popular clowns are not in the mainstream media as much as they were during their heyday, clowns continue to be a favourite addition to kid birthday parties. Those looking to enlist a clown for a special event may be able to find one at ClownsForHire.com.

The world of clowning is not as popular as it once was. In today’s world, we have different types of performances that create laughter. However, the continued interest in famous clowns from yesteryear shows that we still have a yearning for the world of clowning. And the excitement for the Google Doodle of Charlie Chaplin, that many of us experienced a few months back, is a clear indication of this.

