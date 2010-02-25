Silicon Valley -- And The World -- Needs Autistic People

What do Albert Einstein, Wolfgang Mozart, and Nikola Tesla have in common?



They’d all be diagnosed on the “autism spectrum,” says Temple Grandin in this clip, taken from her TED Talk.

According to TED, in this clip, Temple “makes the case that the world needs people on the autism spectrum: visual thinkers, pattern thinkers, verbal thinkers, and all kinds of smart geeky kids.”

Watch:



