The World Is Sharing Some Incredibly Creative Tributes On Social Media After The Murderous Attacks On Charlie Hebdo

Alex Heber

Social media is being flooded with cartoons and tributes after 12 people were slain when three gunmen attacked the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris overnight.

There are reports one suspect has been killed and two arrested in anti-terror operations linked to the shootings. The story is still unfolding, you can find updates here.

Here are some examples of the incredible tributes currently being shared on Twitter and Instagram.

RIP

Une photo publiée par Banksy (@banksy) le

