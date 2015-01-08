The World Is Sharing Some Incredibly Creative Tributes On Social Media After The Murderous Attacks On Charlie Hebdo

Social media is being flooded with cartoons and tributes after 12 people were slain when three gunmen attacked the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris overnight.

There are reports one suspect has been killed and two arrested in anti-terror operations linked to the shootings. The story is still unfolding, you can find updates here.

Here are some examples of the incredible tributes currently being shared on Twitter and Instagram.

I just drew this on a plane to Houston, please share for #CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/am5kRYvYZV — Lalo Alcaraz (@laloalcaraz) January 7, 2015

Can't sleep tonight, thoughts with my French cartooning colleagues, their families and loved ones #CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/LqIMRCHPgK — David Pope (@davpope) January 7, 2015

RIP Une photo publiée par Banksy (@banksy) le Janv. 1, 2015 at 3:02 PST

If you want to show your support for @Charlie_Hebdo_ please share this cartoon. #JeSuisCharlie pic.twitter.com/PUSeSPujYA — Doug Chavez (@dougchavez) January 8, 2015

IN MEMORY OF MY COLLEAGUES AND FRIENDS FROM CHARLIE HEBDO, a cartoon for the International New York Times pic.twitter.com/2v21S7ZmGJ — Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) January 7, 2015

NOW READ: Malcolm Turnbull: ‘The Charlie Hebdo Massacre Is An Attack On Every Free Society, Every Journalist, Every Newspaper’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.