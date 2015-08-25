The world is officially in a market correction

The world is in the middle of a market correction. Stocks are tumbling everywhere, and the latest news from China makes it seem like we haven’t seen the end of it.

The MSCI AC World Equity Index, which tracks share prices from all over the globe, is now down by 13.6% since peaking in May. At over 10%, that’s considered a correction — it’s not quite the 20% fall that usually constitutes a bear market.

Here’s how that looks:

It was a brutal day for stocks around the world yesterday, as an Asian slump quickly moved to Europe, and America after that.

Here’s how the whole thing looks for all the major indices in Europe and the Americas:

