Did you know that 750 million photos were uploaded to Facebook… over New Year’s weekend?



Find out more about the world’s Facebook obsession in this video by amateur filmmaker Alex Trimpe (via BuzzFeed):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The World Is Obsessed With Facebook from Alex Trimpe on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.