15 ways the world will be awesome in 2050

Newborn Elizabeth Jordan Carr, the first 'test tube' baby born in the United States in Norfolk, Va., is seen in a Dec. 21, 1981 file photo.

Reproductive technology, which was revolutionised in 1978 with the birth of the first baby conceived through in vitro fertilization, could get much more advanced in the next 35 years.

These days, women only have a very general sense of when in their lives they will stop being fertile, but in the future, women will have more 'personalised' biological clocks so they will know exactly when they will stop being able to make babies, Alexis Madrigal has written in The Atlantic. Companies like Univfy are already trying to help women assess how fertile women are.

Couples of the future will also have a better idea of when they should try to conceive. Max Levchin, a co-founder of a fertility-tracking app called Glow, told Madrigal that in the future we'll have an even better understanding of monthly fertility patterns than we do now. For example, personal hormone trackers that detect bodily changes through the skin could become a normal part of tracking our fertility.

A relatively new technique to freeze a woman's healthy ovarian tissue and re-implant it when she desires to have children could also make us fertile much longer, even late into life, without worrying about the genetic abnormalities of late-in-life motherhood.

Some research has even suggested that in the future we could make sperm and eggs from human stem cells, through a process called in vitro gametogenesis.

This technology could make it easier for gay people to have babies that are genetically related to both of them, as Oxford University researchers noted in a 2012 paper. From their paper in 'World Scientific,' which considers the hypothetical future scenario involving 'Hamish and Harry':

Hamish and Harry present to a fertility specialist. The gay couple would like to have a child genetically related to them but without assistance they are unable to do so. Hamish is able to produce an abundance of normal sperm, however Harry is completely unable to produce eggs or bear children as, being male, he has no ovaries or uterus. Fortunately, a new technology is available that can overcome the problem. The technology, IVG, will allow the creation of eggs from Harry's somatic cells.