THE WORLD DIDN'T END

Photo: NASA

According to modern interpretations of the ancient Mayan calendar, the world was supposed to end this morning at 6:11 EST.



Well, pinch me if I’m dreaming, but it looks like we’re still here.

Which means those crazy theories were wrong.

Earth was NOT sucked into a giant black hole. The sun did NOT enter an apocalyptic “galactic phase.” Solar flares did NOT reverse the poles and fry us. Earth did not smash into a giant planet called Nibiru.

The Mayan Apocalypse will go down as just another false doomsday theory, along with those of Harold Camping, Pat Robertson, and many more.

Of course, some doomsday theories have yet to be disproved, so don’t sell your canned food and post-apocalyptic vehicle yet.

See what the Mayan Apocalypse could have looked like below:

