The World Cup Just Sold Us On Real-Time Sports Chatting

FanPulse, a service that lets sports fans talk to each other during games, has always appealed to us in theory, but until now, it hasn’t had enough users to be all that fun in practice. The World Cup just changed that.Users check-in to games they’re watching, where they share Twitter-like comments about the action as it unfolds. They can also identify themselves as fans of particular teams, and predict winners for each game they check-in to. The app features the sort of game mechanics that are quickly becoming ubiquitous in social apps of all sorts: users earn points and badges as they check-in and use the app, and can see how they stack up against their friends on a leader board.



It’s all very familiar ground — FanPulse does for sports what Hot Potato does for events in general — but we think a service dedicated to and customised around sporting events makes a lot of sense. But, as with all social apps, its utility depends on reaching a critical mass of active users. The World Cup has finally made that happen for FanPulse. Check-ins in the opening days of the tournament was up 150% from the weekend before, with a high level of engagement from those who checked-in, CEO Vishwas Prabhakara tells us.

We used it throughout the USA vs England game, and during parts of a few others, and we were impressed. We generally don’t have much interest in publicly chatting with strangers, but the specific focus on a live event made it work; genuinely funny people were talking trash to each other.

As a company, FanPulse still has everything to prove; the user base is still very small, and most of the features that will help it gain traction and make money are yet to arrive. There are already competitors, and more could be on the way.

But after last weekend, we’re confident that a service like this can work.

