We noted last weekend that Europe had collapsed (in the World Cup), as the major powerhouses were performing terribly. With group play wrapping up, it’s clear that trend has continued.



Paul Kedrosky puts together this great chart, showing the win-split between emerging and developed markets.

Photo: Paul Kedrosky

