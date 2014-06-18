The World-Class Kurdish Army That Could Beat Back Iraq's Jihadists

Thaier Al-Sudani/REUTERS Members of the Kurdish security forces stand with their weapons during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk June 14, 2014

As the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and other Sunni extremist militants quickly gain territory in Iraq, the Kurdish Security Forces are increasing their own operations in an attempt to shelter Iraqi Kurdistan from war.

The Kurdish forces, known as Peshmerga, have proven themselves to be the most effective bulwark so far against ISIS’s blitz. The Peshmerga, whose name is Kurdish for “those who face death,” have helped to limit ISIS’s incursions towards Baghdad from the north. At the same time, the Kurds have also seized oil-rich Kirkuk, known as the “Kurdish Jerusalem,” which is formally outside of the autonomous Kurdish Region in Iraq.

The Peshmerga’s numbers, dedication, and discipline make them possibly the strongest fighting force in Iraq.

