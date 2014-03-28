Here's What The World Would Look Like If It Were Divided Into Regions Of 100 Million People

imgur Click for larger version.

This map, which breaks up the world by grouping 100 million people together in each coloured shape, is a great perspective on population density.

The map’s creator, reddit user DMan9797, notes that the data is from July 2013 with minor projections, rounding, and estimations.

The map becomes even more fascinating if one looks at this country-by-country map of global population as of 2006: India and parts of China stand out clearly while Russia and Australia are similar.

(h/t @simondlr)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.