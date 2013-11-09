Forget Banksy -- These Are The Greatest Street Artists In The World [PHOTOS]

Urban art is very much alive and goes well beyond Banksy’s recent stint in New York City.

“The World Atlas of Street Art and Graffiti” by Rafael Schacter profiles more than 100 of today’s best street artists from all over the world and the environments in which they perform.

“World Atlas” aims to capture “the spontaneous creativity that is inherently connected to the city.”

Basically, it is the definitive survey of international street art.

The author shared some works with us.

