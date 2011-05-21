Awesome Photos Of The World At Night

Photo: Stephane Vetter, TWAN

A competition to find the best new pictures of The World At Night, sponsored by Astronomers Without Borders, finished earlier this month.Photographers showed either the beauty of the night sky or the immensity of light pollution from cities. In the beauty category, the winner was Stephane Vetter, who captured the northern lights and the Milky Way above Iceland.



