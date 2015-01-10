Here's What Earth Would Look Like If Only 100 People Lived Here

There are 7.2 billion people in this world.

Trying to visualise that number is overwhelming, to say the least. But what if that number were reduced to a mere 100?

The project “100 People: A World Portrait” was created to help people conceptualize the world’s staggering population. By using information from the World Health Organisation, the World Bank, the census, the United Nations, and others, the project used the world’s population statistics and scaled them to just 100 people.

Jack Hagely then designed this infographic to help visualise the data.

Here is what the world would look like if there were only 100 people:

Of 100 people, 70 would not have access to the internet; 48 live on less than $US2 a day; 75 have cell phones; and 60 would live in Asia. The gender divide would be split 50/50.

The last statistics by “100 People” were taken in 2006, and there have been dramatic changes to the data since then. In 2006, only one person out of 100 would have obtained a college degree — and now there are seven.

Here is a breakdown of the data:

