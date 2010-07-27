The World According To DuPont

Chemical maker DuPont is out with earnings this morning, and they’re very solid, with the company surpassing expectations on the top and bottom line. All of its regions are rocking.



This chart, from the company’s earnings presentation, breaks it down nicely.

Photo: DuPont

Here’s one more chart on pricing that’s a bit of an eye-opener.

Photo: DuPont

