The World According To DuPont

Joe Weisenthal

Chemical maker DuPont is out with earnings this morning, and they’re very solid, with the company surpassing expectations on the top and bottom line. All of its regions are rocking.

This chart, from the company’s earnings presentation, breaks it down nicely.

chart

Photo: DuPont

Here’s one more chart on pricing that’s a bit of an eye-opener.

chart

Photo: DuPont

