This dress is so popular you have to wait weeks to get it

The Tory 2.0 dress by MM. LaFleur is wildly popular.

In fact, it has a 947 person waiting list.

MM. LaFleur is a direct-to-consumer fashion retailer started by a former financial consultant Sarah LaFleur and Zac Posen designer Miyako Nakamura. It specialises in a “bento box” of selections tailored to the customers’ preferences.

MM. LaFleur has sold out of dress before, “but we’ve never amassed a wait list this big for a single product,” according to a representative for the brand.

MM. LaFleur has sold out of sizes 2, 10, and, 6. Those who buy the dress now would receive the dress by early October.

Currently, the dress retails for $US235.

What makes the dress so waitlist-worthy?

According MM. LaFleur’s website, the dress is manufactured in Osaka Japan.

The website assures women that the wrap is “secured and lined, so there’s no risk of an in-office wardrobe malfunction.”

It’s crucial for women to have several great black dresses in their closets.

Not only are black dresses style staples, but the right dresses can make women look more professional.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.