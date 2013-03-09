Meet The Women Who Send Rockets Into Space

Photo: [email protected]

Today is International Women’s Day, which celebrates women’s growing contributions to society and participation in the workforce. The fields of science, technology, engineering and maths, especially, have historically been dominated by men.



The tide is slowly turning.

Mamta Nagaraja is the manager of [email protected], a program created to highlight the success of female scientists and engineers who work at the space agency.

Over the last decade, the number of female supervisors has increased by nearly 60 per cent, she tells Business Insider. The number of women aerospace engineers has made an even bigger leap. Today, 20 per cent of NASA engineers are female. That 76 per cent increase since the early ’90s.

Here are some of their stories.

Anne Mills — Archives and Records Management Job Title: Records Manager and History Officer Education: B.A. in History from Baldwin-Wallace College; Master's of Library Science from the University of Maryland at College Park. NASA centre: Glenn Research centre Mills was 16 years old when she scored a summer internship in NASA's Procurement Division. Seven year later, after pursing a graduate degree in library science, Mills landed a full-time job in archives and records management at the space agency's research centre in Cleveland, OH, where she 'ensures that all documentation created at the centre is organised, accessed, stored, and dispositioned in a way that meets federal and state regulations, NASA regulations, and quality standards.' Source: [email protected] Jennifer Cole — Aerospace Engineer Job Title: Chief of the Aerodynamics and Propulsion Branch NASA centre: Dryden Flight Research centre As a young girl growing up near Willow Grove Naval Station outside of Philadelphia, Penn., Cole was by fascinated by 'anything that flew.' She dreamed of flying in the Navy, but was held back by vision problems. The self-confessed 'nerd' began working at NASA as a student intern and is now living out her childhood passion as an aerospace engineer. Source: [email protected] Ginger Kerrick — Flight Director Job Title: Flight Director, Mission Control centre Education: Masters in Physics from Texas Tech NASA centre: Johnson Space centre When Kerrick's childhood dream of becoming an astronaut didn't pan out due to health issues, she sought out the next best thing: teaching astronauts. The Texas-native began her career at NASA in 1994 as a Life Support Systems Instructor for The International Space Station. In 2001, Kerrick became the first non-astronaut Capsule Communicator, the liaison between Mission Control and the flight crew. Four years later, she became a Flight Director and so far has support 13 International Space Station and five shuttle missions. Source: [email protected] Sabrina Thompson — Safety Engineer Job Title: Safety Engineer, Occupational, Safety and Health Division Education: B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from SUNY Stony Brook; Masters in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology NASA centre: Goddard Space Flight centre Thompson didn't let growing up in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Long Island or her high school physics teacher's doubts stop her from going to college for maths and science. She became the first in her family to earn both a bachelor's and master's degree and now works with safety experts at the agency's flight centre to identify, analyse and mitigate potential hazards in the workplace. Source: [email protected] QuynhGiao Nguyen — Materials Scientist Job Title: Materials Scientist, Research and Technology Directorate Education: Ph.D in Clinical-Bioanalytical Chemistry from Cleveland State University College of Science NASA centre: Glenn Research centre Nguyen didn't speak a word of English when she immigrated from Vietnam to the United States at age 7. Twelve years later, after developing her reading, writing and pronunciation skills, Ngueyen was offered a intern position in NASA's Environment Durability Branch. This opened the door for a full-time gig in material science where she now works to analyse high-temperature materials for aircraft and re-entry vehicles. Source: [email protected] Jennifer Eigenbrode — Biogeochemist and Geologist Job Title: Flight Director, Mission Control centre Education: Bachelor's in Geology from James Madison University; Master's in Geological Sciences from Indiana University; Ph.D. in Geosciences from Penn State University NASA centre: Goddard Space Flight centre As a member of NASA's 2011 Mars Science Laboratory Mission, Dr. Eigenbrode was an integral part of the successful launch and landing on Mars of the car-size rover Curiosity in early August. Dr. Eigenbrode specialises in detecting organic compounds in rocks, sediments and ice. Source: [email protected] Tiffaney Miller Alexander — Electrical Engineer Job Title: Transition and Retirement Project manager, Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate Education: B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a Master's in Industrial Engineering from the University of Central Florida NASA centre: Kennedy Space centre In 1999, Alexander was hired as systems engineer for The Boeing Company at Kennedy Space centre. Just three years later she became the youngest and first woman to be a top-10 finalist for the Boeing Florida Space Coast Operation Engineer of the Year Award. In lieu of the Shuttle Program's retirement, Alexander, who joined NASA as a civil servant in 2007, now manages all retired space vehicles, ensuring that they reach their final resting place. Source: [email protected] Gwendolyn Young — Mission Support Job Title: Director for Mission Support Education: B.S. in Elementary Education and Master's in Public Administration from Bringham Young NASA centre: Dryden Flight Research centre To escape the hardships of growing up in a military family, constantly moving from place to place, Young buried herself in maths and science schoolwork early on. She started her career at NASA in 1983 as an intern in the comptroller's office at NASA Headquarters. 20-eight years later, following a six-year term as Dryden Flight centre's Chief Financial Officer, Young directs all of the centre's mission support offices, including acquisition, finance, facilities and protective services. Source: [email protected] Mary Ann Esfandiari — Associate Director of Flight Projects Job Title: Associate Director For Exploration and Space Education: B.S. Astronomy/Physics from the University of Maryland at College Park; Master's in Computer Science from George Washington University NASA centre: Goddard Space Flight centre During Esfandiari's more than 30 years at NASA, she has worked on everything from analysing data sent back from space missions to developing flight software that operates onboard the spacecraft. In addition to her duties at NASA, Esfandiari has also been an officer in the Naval Reserve for the past 23 years. Source: [email protected] Diane — Legal Technician Job Title: Legal Technician, Office of Chief Counsel Education: Bachelor's of Fine Arts from Louisiana State University NASA centre: Stennis Space centre NASA does much more than launch shuttles and build rocket engines. It also needs women like Diane Sims, who joined NASA as a legal assistant in 1998 after working for several law firms in New Orleans. Today she helps negotiate new agreements and mediate ethical matters. 